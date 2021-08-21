IFP Advisors Inc Buys 375 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 461,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

