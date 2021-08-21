3,293 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.