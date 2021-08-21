Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,650 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

