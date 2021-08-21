Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $285.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

