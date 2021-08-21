Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Now Covered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $6,286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

