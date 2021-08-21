Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.0% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 242.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

