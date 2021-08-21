NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $172.50 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
