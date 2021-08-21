NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $172.50 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

