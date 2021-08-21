CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

