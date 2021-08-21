Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $190.63 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

