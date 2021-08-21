LegalZoom.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.39 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

