Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PROSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.