Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Shares of SCND stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.02. Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

