Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

