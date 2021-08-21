Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

