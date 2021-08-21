Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

