Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition II were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

