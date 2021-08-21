Millennium Management LLC Buys 284,498 Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 362.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

