Morgan Stanley Has $8.09 Million Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EMO opened at $20.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

