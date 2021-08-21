Morgan Stanley Acquires 14,891 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

