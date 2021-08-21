Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.