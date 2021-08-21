Morgan Stanley Acquires 490,072 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of DBV Technologies worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.58. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

