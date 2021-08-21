Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,226,712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,057,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter.

EWP opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

