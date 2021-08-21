Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.75. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 2,014 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,346 shares of company stock worth $2,187,931 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

