Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

