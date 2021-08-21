Bradesco Corretora Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Neutral

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TX stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $53,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth $38,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at $30,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 466.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

