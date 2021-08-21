$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

