Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,211 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $181.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

