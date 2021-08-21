Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,623,620.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 129,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

