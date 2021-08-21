Contrasting Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94 Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $68.69, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Sema4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64% Sema4 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.66 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -84.35 Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

Sema4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

