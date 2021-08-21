Morgan Stanley Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of National Presto Industries worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth $13,112,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $85.87 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

