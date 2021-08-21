Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.