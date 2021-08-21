Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

