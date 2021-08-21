Millennium Management LLC Invests $782,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

