Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

