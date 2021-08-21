Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

