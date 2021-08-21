14,821 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $265.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.