Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $3.88 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

