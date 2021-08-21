Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $42,953,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.47%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

