Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

