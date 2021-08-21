monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $350.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $352.28 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $364.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.