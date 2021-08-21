Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
