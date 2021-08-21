Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 196.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,688,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,068,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

