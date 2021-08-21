Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

