Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 4700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

