Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

