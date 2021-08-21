Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 169,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 111,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

