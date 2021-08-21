Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Decreases By 14.8%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHSE stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Bull Horn has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHSE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bull Horn by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

