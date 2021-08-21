Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $888.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

