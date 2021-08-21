Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acushnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 24.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

