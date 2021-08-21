Royal Bank of Canada Has $414,000 Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Gladstone Investment worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

